Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. 347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Solitron Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

