Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 145,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 554,218 shares.The stock last traded at $48.56 and had previously closed at $48.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

