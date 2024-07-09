SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $6.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

