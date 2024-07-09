Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Cut by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 5,436,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,333. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

