Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($358,652.49).
Stelrad Group Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Stelrad Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.54). 3,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,753. The stock has a market cap of £152.82 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.01. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.79).
About Stelrad Group
