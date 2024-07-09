Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Ellis sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43), for a total value of £280,000 ($358,652.49).

Stelrad Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Stelrad Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.54). 3,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,753. The stock has a market cap of £152.82 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.01. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.79).

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

About Stelrad Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.