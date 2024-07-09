Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Applied Materials Call Options (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 42,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,581 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $249.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,526. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

