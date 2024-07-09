StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.4 %
CYD stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.