StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $328.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

