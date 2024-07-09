StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NAII stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.