StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

