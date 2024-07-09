Stratis Market Capitalization Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $48,877.92 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.04 or 0.05293765 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

