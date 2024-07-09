Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $76,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.21. 343,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,216. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

