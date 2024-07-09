Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 195.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 26.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,205.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $517,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $167.36. 1,026,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,608,022. The company has a market cap of $295.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

