Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 25.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

