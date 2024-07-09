Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 5.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. 4,627,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,217,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,033 shares of company stock worth $4,716,701. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Sunrun by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

