Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.52 on August 16th

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

SUPR stock opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £926.25 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.14).

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 529,887 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £392,116.38 ($502,262.56). 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

