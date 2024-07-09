Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $106.50 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $106.50 million and approximately $263,016.05 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,352,636,880 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,111,555 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

