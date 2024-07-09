T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.18

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 14936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 235,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

