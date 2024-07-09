TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a PE ratio of -124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

