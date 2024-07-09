Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of TGLS opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
