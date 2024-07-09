Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 4.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 2,530,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,316,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.