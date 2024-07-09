TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) PT Raised to $10.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

