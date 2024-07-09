Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.4%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $258.20 and last traded at $256.41. Approximately 41,350,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 97,549,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.94.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $837.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

