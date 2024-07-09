The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,901. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

