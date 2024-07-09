The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 378.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

