The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.21. The stock had a trading volume of 279,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.