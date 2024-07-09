The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $112.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

