The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $203.13. 936,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,271. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

