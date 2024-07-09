The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $41.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

WMB stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.