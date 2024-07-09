The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $41.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,006,000 after buying an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
WMB stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.