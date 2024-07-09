Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.79. 6,234,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,475,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

