TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TopBuild by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.21. 76,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,366. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

