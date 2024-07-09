Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

TSCO traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.84. 411,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.