Truist Financial Increases Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $123.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after acquiring an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,486 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.