Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.85

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 53135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,692.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $64,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

