UBS Group Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $85.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.04. 148,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,193. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after buying an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.