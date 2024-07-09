UBS Group Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $290.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.30.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.50. 197,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

