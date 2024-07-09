UBS Group Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $185.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. 666,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,062. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.