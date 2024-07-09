UBS Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

NYSE:MS traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,883. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

