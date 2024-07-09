UBS Group Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $67.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. 681,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,647,000 after acquiring an additional 244,490 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

