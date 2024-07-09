Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 4.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 223,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 908,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Udemy by 10.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Udemy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

