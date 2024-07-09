UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,688,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 9,846,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 624,003 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

