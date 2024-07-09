Ultra (UOS) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $39.46 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09560776 USD and is up 16.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,384,959.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

