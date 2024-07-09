Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 299,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,370,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

