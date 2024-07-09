Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.58 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00013962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $117.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00113238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.11671609 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $175,939,431.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

