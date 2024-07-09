USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.86. 1,851,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $560.13. The company has a market capitalization of $482.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day moving average is $513.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

