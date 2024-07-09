Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

