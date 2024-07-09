Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vale by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Vale by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Vale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,670,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.