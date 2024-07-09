Valerie Morisset Sells 12,342 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 106,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,682. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics accounts for approximately 4.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

