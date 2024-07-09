Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,402. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

