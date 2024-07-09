Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $216.06. 364,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.